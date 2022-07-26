Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

The betting website betonline.ag has released the updated odds for WWE SummerSlam 2022.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Logan Paul -1500
The Miz +600
Pat McAfee -300
Happy Corbin +200
Liv Morgan (c) -200
Ronda Rousey +150
The Usos (c) -300
The Street Profits +200
Roman Reigns (c) -500
Brock Lesnar +300
Bobby Lashley (c) -300
Theory +200
The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:
Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)
Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
No DQ Match
The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
Logan Paul vs. The Miz
