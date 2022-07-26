Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

The betting website betonline.ag has released the updated odds for WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Logan Paul -1500

The Miz +600

Pat McAfee -300

Happy Corbin +200

Liv Morgan (c) -200

Ronda Rousey +150

The Usos (c) -300

The Street Profits +200

Roman Reigns (c) -500

Brock Lesnar +300

Bobby Lashley (c) -300

Theory +200

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

No DQ Match

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.