Updated Impact Against All Odds Card, New Matches Added

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will be broadcast live from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, July 1. For Ultimate Insiders subscribers, the event will be broadcast on Impact Plus and YouTube. The updated card is below:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. James Storm, The Briscoes, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

