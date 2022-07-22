Updated Impact Emergence Line-Up, Former World Champion to Debut and More

Impact Wrestling’s Emergence now has three additional confirmed matches.

The main event at Emergence will feature Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Championship against Alex Shelley.

On this week’s Impact, Shelley defeated his tag team partner Chris Sabin to become the new #1 contender to Alexander. This will be Shelley’s first opportunity at the Impact World Title.

In what is being billed as a AAA Attraction Match, former ROH World Champions Bandido and Rey Horus will make their ring debuts at Emergence.

At Emergence, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary will defend the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo and Green defeated Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and her #1 contender Mia Yim during Impact. Purrazzo wanted to compete for the Knockouts World Title at Emergence after the win, but Impact official Gail Kim gave her and Green a shot at the tag team championship instead. The “Jessicka” alter ego of Havok will be in the corner of Rosemary and Valkyrie.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus