Impact has announced The Sea Stars vs. Havok and Nevaeh for Saturday’s Final Resolution special event.

Final Resolution will air this Saturday 12/12 from Nashville, TN on Impact Plus. Here is the updated line up-

-Rich Swann defends World Championship vs. Chris Bey

-Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page (Good Brothers will grant The North a Tag Team Championship shot if Page wins)

-Havok and Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars