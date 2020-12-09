Updated Impact Final Resolution Line Up For Saturday

Several new matches have been announced for Saturday’s Final Resolution event from Impact Wrestling.

It was announced that Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Title against Rosemary. This will be Purrazzo’s first title defense since winning the title back from Su Yung at Turning Point in November. Another title match announced for Saturday is X Division Champion Rohit Raju defending against an opponent to be announced. Also announced for Final Resolution is an Old School Rules Match with Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D, mixed tag team action with Alisha and Eddie Edwards vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb, Rhino vs. Eric Young, plus Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh with guest ring announcer Tasha Steelz and guest referee Kiera Hogan.

Final Resolution will air this coming Saturday, December 12 from Nashville, exclusively on the Impact+ platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

X Division Title Match: Defeat Rohit Challenge

TBA vs. Rohit Raju (c)

Old School Rules

Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D

Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page

If Page wins, The North gets a future title shot from The Good Brothers.

Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh

Guest Referee: Kiera Hogan, Guest Announcer: Tasha Steelz.

Nevaeh and Havok vs. The Sea Stars

Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Alisha and Eddie Edwards

Eric Young vs. Rhino