Updated Impact Line Up For Next Thursday

Impact Wrestling has announced an updated line up for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV.

The show will open up with Sami Callihan in the ring for a promo. New Tag Team Champions Violent By Design will later address the locker room.

Here is the updated line up for next week-

-Sami Callihan will open the show

-Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Impact World Tag Team Champions Rhino and Joe Doering) will “address Impact” on the show

-NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima will make his debut against an opponent TBA

-X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and Petey Williams vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Tenille Dashwood, Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, Havok and Rosemary

