Updated Impact Slammiversary Card, Ten-Man Match Added, More

The Impact Wrestling Slammiversary card now includes a massive ten-man tag team battle.

Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven of Honor No More will face Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, and two mystery partners from AEW in this match.

On Sunday, June 19, Impact will commemorate its 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. The current card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. one challenger TBA vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, two mystery partners TBA)

