Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following two matches are confirmed for the Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

Michael Elgin has been suspended so there is no word on his replacement for Slammiversary. He was scheduled to work the World Title Match:

Impact World Championship Match

Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ????

Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo