Updated Line Up For AEW Double Or Nothing Casino Ladder Match

AEW has announced Orange Cassidy as the third entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at the upcoming Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view. The match currently has Cassidy, Colt Cabana and Darby Allin. The winner will earn a future AEW World Title shot.

Double Or Nothing is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 23, but the location has not been confirmed as of this writing. Below is the current announced card:

AEW World Title Match

Brodie Lee vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW TNT Champion

Lance Archer vs. Cody Rhodes

Casino Ladder Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW World Title shot.

MJF vs. Jungle Boy