Updated Line Up For AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW just announced Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela & Private Party for tonight’s Dynamite episode. It was also announced that new Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will wrestle, and World Champion Jon Moxley will appear live.

Here is the updated Dynamite line up for tonight-

-Mike Tyson makes Dynamite debut

-Britt Baker provides injury update

-Battle Royal for 6/3 match for Cody’s TNT Championship

-Pep rally for The Inner Circle

-Fyter Fest details to be announced

-Jon Moxley appears

-Hikaru Shida in action

-Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela & Private Party