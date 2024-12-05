Updated Line-Up For December 18 Episode Of AEW’s Dynamite Holiday Bash Special

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for the December 18th episode of Dynamite on TBS, which is the Holiday Bash special.

AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Anna Jay. The match was announced after Jay defeated Penelope Ford in singles action on last night’s show and called out Moné immediately after. Moné then questioned whether Jay deserved a shot at her title and belittled her accomplishments in the business. Jay then knocked Moné down with a shot to her face.

Previously announced for the show is “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay taking on Darby Allin in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.