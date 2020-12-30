Updated Line Up For Impact Hard To Kill PPV

Taya Valkyrie vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is now official for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Purrazzo accepted Taya’s challenge for the match during last night’s Impact episode.

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. TBD (Havok and Nevaeh or Jazz and Jordynne Grace)

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns