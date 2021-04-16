Updated Line Up For Impact Rebellion PPV

Three new matches have been announced for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling.
It was announced on last night’s Impact that Sami Callihan will face Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing match. It was also announced that Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner. Finally, a big eight-man tag team match has been announced with James Storm, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhino, Deaner).
The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:
Title vs. Title Match
Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega
Mauro Ranallo will be on guest commentary.
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)
Knockouts Title Match
Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
Triple Threat for the X Division Title
TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (c)
Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match
Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan
Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona
Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, Rhino, Deaner) vs. James Storm, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Willie Mack