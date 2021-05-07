Updated Line Up For Impact Wrestling Under Siege

The 6-Way #1 Contender’s Match has been finalized for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Under Siege pay-per-view. The match will now feature Chris Sabin, Moose, Trey Miguel, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan and Chris Bey. The winner will go on to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title at a later date.

Impact Under Siege will take place on Saturday, 5/15 from Nashville, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. Here is the current card-

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace (c)

World Title #1 Contender’s Six-Way

Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel

Winner earns a future title shot from Kenny Omega.

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega, and The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions FinJuice