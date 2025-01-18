Updated Line-Up For January 28 Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network saw reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, and Naomi defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a non-title match. Following the match, it was announced that Belair and Naomi will defend their titles against Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) on the January 28th episode of NXT from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Previously announced for the show is Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defending her title against Shotzi.

