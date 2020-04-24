Updated Line-Up For Men’s Money In The Bank Match

King Baron Corbin is now official for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Corbin defeat Drew Gulak in a MITB qualifying match. The finish came after Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro took out Daniel Bryan at ringside, then distracted Gulak. Bryan is also a competitor in the MITB match.

There is just one spot left in the men’s MITB match, but there’s no word yet on what the final qualifying match will be. That match will feature two SmackDown competitors.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air live on May 10, with at least some of the content airing on tape delay from WWE HQ in Stamford, including the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches that will begin on the 1st floor and end on the roof, where the briefcases will be. It’s also possible that some material airs from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the updated card for Money In the Bank:

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA