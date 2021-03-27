Updated Line Up For Monday’s RAW

Monday’s RAW will feature a WrestleMania 37 contract signing for Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

WWE has also announced that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will continue pushing his bounty on Drew McIntyre during Monday’s RAW show. Lashley has offered RAW stars a future championship match if they can take Drew out before WrestleMania.

WWE also announced Sheamus vs. United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match for Monday.

RAW will also feature John Morrison and The Miz releasing their new “HEY HEY HOP HOP” music video aimed at Bad Bunny.