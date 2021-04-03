Updated Line Up For Monday’s RAW Before WrestleMania

WWE has confirmed two more matches for Monday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown that Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin will take place on RAW. Corbin cut a promo on SmackDown and said he’s going to take McIntyre out for good, and then receive the promised WrestleMania 37 title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This past Monday’s RAW saw McIntyre help Lashley attack McIntyre, which was step one of Corbin taking Lashley up on his offer.

WWE has also confirmed Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match for RAW.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka was previously announced.

