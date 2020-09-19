Updated Line Up For Monday’s WWE RAW Episode

WWE has announced that Monday’s RAW will feature a storyline injury update on Randy Orton’s condition. Orton has been off the show since Drew McIntyre beat him down two weeks ago.

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match will also take place on Monday. That same match aired this week but it was crashed by RETRIBUTION.

Monday’s RAW is the final show before WWE Clash of Champions, which will feature McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Orton. Here is the updated line up and video preview-

-Update on Randy Orton’s condition

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee (non-title)

-Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato (RAW Underground)