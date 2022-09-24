Updated Line-Up for Monday’s WWE RAW, New Matches Revealed

New matches have been added to the WWE RAW card for Monday.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match on Monday night.

Damage CTRL’s feud with Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss continues on Monday nights, and it will continue next week. WWE stated that Belair intends to eliminate each member of Damage CTRL, beginning with SKY and ending with Bayley, at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8.

RAW will also feature Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins. This will be their first singles match since Mysterio defeated Rollins in a No Holds Barred match on SmackDown on November 13, 2020.

WWE is hyping this match as a showdown between longtime rivals. The fight was scheduled after Rey attempted to fight for the soul of his son, Dominik Mysterio, against The Judgment Day alongside Matt Riddle, with whom Rollins is currently at odds. Rollins attacked Riddle and attempted to hit him with a steel chair until Rey intervened and chased Rollins away. Despite the chaos, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Mysterio and Riddle.

The following is the latest RAW lineup from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy

* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match