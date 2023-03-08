Updated Line-Up For Next Monday’s WWE RAW, WWE Hypes Edge – Finn Balor

Edge and Finn Balor will face-off in the ring on next week’s RAW, and it’s expected that their WrestleMania 39 match and stipulation will be revealed.

Balor had previously challenged Edge to a WrestleMania match. Edge returned to RAW this week and offered to meet Balor in the ring next week to figure out how to end this war once and for all. As PWMania.com previously reported, a Hell In a Cell match is rumored.

WWE noted in their official preview for next week, “Next week, Edge makes his intentions known as he calls out his nemesis Finn Balor. The two have been at war ever since the moment The Prince, as well as the rest of The Judgment Day, turned their backs on The Rated-R-Superstar to oust him from the very group he created. This past week, the WWE Hall of Famer got involved in The Prince’s match with Johnny Gargano, costing him the victory.Now Edge will single out Bálor as The Road to WrestleMania gets increasingly rocky. What will happen when the two stand face-to face? Find out next week on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

The following is the updated line-up for next week’s RAW from Providence, Rhode Island’s Amica Mutual Pavilion:

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war