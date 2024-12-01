Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced two new matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster will battle former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a singles match, and The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin will face Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.

Previously announced for the show are a Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale featuring The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole and The Conglomeration’s Kyle O’Reilly, among others, The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli taking on House of Black’s Brody King in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match and The Death Rider’s AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC battling Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.