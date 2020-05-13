Updated Line Up For Next Week’s NXT

Rhea Ripley will wrestle her first match since WrestleMania 36 during next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. WWE has announced that Ripley vs. Io Shirai will air on next week’s NXT episode. This comes after Ripley saved Shirai from a post-match beating by NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week, making her first appearance since losing the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36. Ripley cut a promo on this week’s NXT episode, and threatened to go through Shirai and Flair until she brings the NXT Women’s Title back to the brand.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s NXT episode:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

* Group A Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Drake Maverick (1-1) vs. Kushida (2-0)

* Group B Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: El Hijo del Fantasma (1-1) vs. Akira Tozawa (2-0)