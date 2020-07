Updated Line Up For Next Week’s NXT Great American Bash Episode

Below is the updated line up for next week’s Night 2 of the NXT Great American Bash on the USA Network-

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner Takes All match

-Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight

-Breezango & Drake Maverick vs. Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde

-Mercedes Martinez debuts