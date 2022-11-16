Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT, New Match Added

A new match has been added to the WWE NXT episode airing next week.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade has been announced for next week’s show by WWE.

Jade and Choo have been feuding for a few weeks. Jade insulted Choo in a promo last week, and Choo admitted on this week’s show that some of what Jade said are insults she hasn’t heard since high school, but she promises to leave Jade with two black eyes. The promotional video is embedded below.

The following is the updated NXT line-up for next week, as well as footage of the Choo promo and the contract signing of Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes

* Scrypts to arrive in NXT?