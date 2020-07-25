Updated Line Up For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown show that Money In the Bank briefcase holder Otis will return with Mandy Rose next week. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans was also announced for next Friday night. This will be a rematch from last week’s quick win for Evans

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s taped SmackDown on FOX episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

-Mandy Rose and Otis return

-Lacey Evans vs. Naomi

-Bayley defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship vs. Nikki Cross

-Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends vs. Gran Metalik