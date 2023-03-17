Updated Line-Up For ROH Supercard Oof Honor; Big Title Match Set

The first match for ROH Supercard of Honor has been set.

Last week, we saw ROH Hall of Famer and World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe respond to an Open Challenge issued by ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, only to issue his own challenge, which Joe accepted. The Briscoe vs. Joe title match was announced on this week’s ROH TV episode, and it will take place later this month at Supercard of Honor.

Joe has held the ROH World Television Title since defeating Minoru Suzuki on April 13, 2022’s AEW Dynamite. He has since retained his title against Trent Beretta, Jay Lethal, Josh Woods, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Juice Robinson, and Tony Deppen.

Joe and Briscoe will compete in their third singles match. Joe defended his ROH World Title against Briscoe at ROH Final Battle 2003, and he defeated Briscoe again on December 9, 2006, at ROH’s The Chicago Spectacular Night 2. They’ve also competed against and with each other in a number of matches over the years. Joe is currently reigning with the ROH World Television Title for the first time, while Briscoe has never held a singles title in the company.

Briscoe, who will wrestle Tony Nese on ROH TV next Thursday night, is the current ROH World Tag Team Champion with his late brother Jay Briscoe, but new champions will be crowned at Supercard of Honor in a Reach for the Sky Ladder Match. The Lucha Brothers are the only team announced for the match so far, but it appears that Briscoe will not be competing in that match with a partner.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

The updated card is as follows:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA