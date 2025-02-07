Updated Line-Up For Saturday’s AEW Collision (2/8/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

ROH World Tag Team and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes will be in singles action.

Previously announced for the show are Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong), AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and 2point0 (Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang) and Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, “Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) facing each other in a 3-Way Trios Match, AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May having a glamourous Exhibition Match, Bandido taking on The Learning Tree’s “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith in a singles match, AEW Continental Champion “The Rain Maker” Kazuchika Okada and the Hounds of Hell’s Buddy Matthews having a face-to-face, Harley Cameron live in concert, Mark Briscoe battling Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in a singles match and Penelope Ford taking on “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa in singles action.

