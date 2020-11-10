Updated Line Up For Team RAW At WWE Survivor Series

Riddle has earned the final spot on the Men’s Team RAW for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Tonight’s RAW episode saw Riddle win a Second Chance Qualifying Triple Threat over Jeff Hardy and Elias. He now joins AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman and Sheamus as red brand representatives in the big Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live on November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, 3 Superstars TBA)