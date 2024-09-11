Updated Line-Up For The CW Premiere Episode Of WWE NXT

“The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne faced Trick Williams in a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Last Man Standing Match during Tuesday night’s episode of NXT and Williams would go on to defeat Dunne, making him the new #1 contender to Ethan Page’s WWE NXT Championship. This means that Williams will now challenge Page for his championship on next week’s show.

The CW Premiere episode of WWE NXT will also see TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz take on Wes Lee in a Chicago Street Fight.

WWE NXT premieres on The CW on Tuesday, October 1st from Chicago, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.