Updated Line Up For The NXT Great American Bash

Two new matches were announced for the NXT Great American Bash on tonight’s show. LA Knight will defend his Million Dollar Championship against Cameron Grimes and if Grimes loses he must become Knight’s butler. Also, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Io Shirai & Zoey Stark.

The NXT Great American Bash takes place next Tuesday 7/6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Here is the updated line up-

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK (C) vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell (C) vs. Zoey Stark & Io Shirai)

-Million Dollar Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Cameron Grimes (Grimes must be LA’s butler if he loses)