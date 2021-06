Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Mike Bennett at the Best in the World PPV.

ROH Best in the World takes place on 7/11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. Here is the updated line up-

-ROH World Championship: Rush (C) vs. Bandido

-ROH TV Championship: Tony Deppen (C) vs. Dragon Lee

-ROH Pure Championship: Jonathan Gresham (C) vs. Mike Bennett

-Last Man Standing: Silas Young vs. Josh Woods

-Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

-EC3 vs. Flip Gordon