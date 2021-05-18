Updated Line Up For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that new TNT Champion Miro will speak to the crowd tomorrow night on Dynamite, one week after winning the title from Darby Allin.

AEW has also announced that The Inner Circle will respond to The Pinnacle’s challenge for a Stadium Stampede match tomorrow night, and the full Double Or Nothing PPV card will be revealed.

Here is the updated Dynamite line up for Wednesday:

-TNT Champion Miro will speak

-Pinnacle will respond to Inner Circle’s Stadium Stampede challenge

-Full Double Or Nothing PPV card to be announced

-World Title Eliminator: Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Rebel

-The Acclaimed vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

-Austin Gunn vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Matt Sydal vs. Christian Cage

-Serena Deeb defends NWA Women’s World Championship vs. Red Velvet

-The Young Bucks defend AEW Tag Team Championship vs. The Varsity Blonds