Updated Line-Up For This Week’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Special

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, which is the Holiday Bash special.

The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta and “The Bastard” PAC) will battle The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, “Hangman” Adam Page and Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show are “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay taking on Darby Allin in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné defending her title against Anna Jay, The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin facing La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match and MJF addressing the AEW fans.

