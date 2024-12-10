Updated Line-Up For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

This Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming will air on TBS.

Here’s the show’s lineup, live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri:

Winner Faces MJF at Worlds End

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Continental Classic Gold League Match

Ricochet vs. Brodie King

Continental Classic Blue League Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Tag Team Match

Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming airs this Wednesday night at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS.