Updated Line-Up For This Week’s AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

This Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming will air on TBS.
Here’s the show’s lineup, live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri:
Winner Faces MJF at Worlds End
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Continental Classic Gold League Match
Ricochet vs. Brodie King
Continental Classic Blue League Match
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
Tag Team Match
Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming airs this Wednesday night at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS.