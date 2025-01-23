Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/25/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which is the Homecoming special.

The Learning Tree’s “The Red Wood” Big Bill will face Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker battling The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in trios action, The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) taking on Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a tag team match and reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May and Toni Storm having a face-to-face.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.