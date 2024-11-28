Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced another match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta will face “Hangman” Adam Page in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show, AEW Continental Champion “The Rain Maker” Kazuchika Okada going up against AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, La Facción Ingobernable’s The Beast Mortos battling The Conglomeration’s Kyle Fletcher in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay taking on Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match.

