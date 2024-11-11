Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced one more segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Jamie Hayter will address the AEW fans after scoring a big win last Wednesday night.

Previously announced for the show: Adam Cole battling Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match, STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa making her return, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. making her return to the ring when she goes up against Penelope Ford in a singles match, Bang Bang Gang (“Switchblade” Jay White and “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson) facing “Hangman” Adam Page and “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage in a tag team match, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley of The Death Riders seizing or planing to take control of the Superstation TBS, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) facing House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) in an AEW Full Gear 4-Way Contenders Series Match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay addressing the fans, The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley addressing the fans, Don Callis Family’s “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer taking on The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and Swerve Strickland battling Lio Rush in singles action.

