Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced one new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Anna Jay will face Penelope Ford in singles action.

Previously announced for the show are a Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale featuring The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole and The Conglomeration’s Kyle O’Reilly, among others, The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli taking on House of Black’s Brody King in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, The Death Rider’s AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC going up against Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White in a singles match, The Acclaimed’s Max Caster facing former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in a singles match and The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin taking on Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.

