Updated Line Up For This Week’s NXT Show

WWE has announced that Keith Lee will address the fans on tomorrow’s NXT episode. This is his first appearance since winning the NXT Championship from Adam Cole last week to become a dual-champion. As reported before here on PWMania, NXT previously announced Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes and Io Shirai defending the Women’s Championship in a match with Tegan Nox.
Here is WWE’s full preview on Lee’s appearance which includes a teaser for Karrion Kross to possibly interrupt:
New NXT Champion Keith Lee to address the NXT Universe
Keith Lee will be on NXT tomorrow night to usher in NXT’s Limitless era.
Lee made history last week, closing out The Great American Bash by ending Adam Cole’s record-breaking NXT Championship reign. He adds NXT’s top prize to his mantle alongside the North American Title and is now the black-and-gold brand’s first double champion.
Now with two titles to his name, Lee is certain to face an extraordinarily long list of challengers. And might it include Karrion Kross?
Kross and Scarlett were seen looking on during Lee’s victory celebration. Given Kross’ path of destruction and his willingness to take on anyone, might he have Lee and his newly won NXT Title in his sights?
Don’t miss what the new NXT Champion has to say tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!