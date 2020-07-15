Updated Line Up For This Week’s NXT Show

WWE has announced that Keith Lee will address the fans on tomorrow’s NXT episode. This is his first appearance since winning the NXT Championship from Adam Cole last week to become a dual-champion. As reported before here on PWMania, NXT previously announced Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes and Io Shirai defending the Women’s Championship in a match with Tegan Nox.

Here is WWE’s full preview on Lee’s appearance which includes a teaser for Karrion Kross to possibly interrupt: