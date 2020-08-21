Updated Line Up For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match for Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. The match will see Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of Lucha House Party. Kalisto will be in their corner.

WWE also announced Big E vs. Sheamus for Friday’s SmackDown, along with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Strowman will be appearing just days before his SummerSlam match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. WWE noted in their preview that Strowman will be out to deliver one final message before SummerSlam.

Friday’s SmackDown will be the official debut of the new ThunderDome viewing experience.

Here is the updated SmackDown line up-

* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Jeff Hardy

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend against Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

* Big E vs. Sheamus

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman delivers one final message before SummerSlam