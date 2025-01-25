Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/25/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced another match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which is the Homecoming special.

AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will take on ROH World Television Champion Komander in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker battling The Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) in trios action, The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) taking on Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a tag team match, The Learning Tree’s “The Red Wood” Big Bill facing Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion and NEVER Openweight Strong Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita defending his AEW International Title against “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata, Samoa Joe taking on The Patriarchy’s Nick Wayne in a singles match, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, Yuka Sakazaki and “The Professor” Serena Deeb facing each other in an AEW TBS Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match, and reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May and Toni Storm having a face-to-face.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.