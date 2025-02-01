Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision (2/1/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max.

Megan Bayne will be making her AEW Collision in-ring debut in singles action.

Previously announced for the show are TNT Champion Daniel Garcia defending his title against Shane Taylor Promotions’ “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty and Undisputed Kingdom’s Kyle O’Reilly in a 3-Way Match, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) battling The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta) in a Mid-South Street Fight, The Learning Tree (ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith) facing The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in tag team action, Samoa Joe and HOOK taking on The Patriarchy (Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian) in a tag team match, The Vendetta’s Taya Valkyrie facing Harley Cameron in a singles match and we will hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm.

