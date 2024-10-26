Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT.

Anna Jay will go up against Viva Van in a singles match, and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) will take on MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) in a tag team match.

Previously announced for the show are Ricochet facing Lio Rush in a singles match, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) going up against La Facción Ingobernable (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH and Dralistco) in a tag team match, Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White battling Shane Taylor Promotion’s Shane Taylor in singles action, Penelope Ford taking on Robyn Renegade in a singles match and AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta will have a sit-down interview With Nigel McGuinness.

