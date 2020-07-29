Updated Line Up For Tonight’s NXT Episode

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium will make their returns to NXT TV during tonight’s episode. WWE just announced that Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner will return to action on tonight’s episode. There’s no word yet on who they will face. Barthel and Aichner have not appeared since retaining over Breezango on the June 17 NXT episode. The post-match angle that night saw a tease for two potential new challengers – Indus Sher, plus the team of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

It was also announced that Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas will take place on tonight’s NXT episode. WWE noted that a win here will be important as both Superstars look to re-enter the chase for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Santos Escobar.

Below is the updated listing for tonight’s NXT episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner return to action

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX”

* NXT Champion Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano