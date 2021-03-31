Updated Line Up For Tonight’s NXT Episode

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s NXT episode.

It was announced that Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will be in tag team action but their opponents were not announced. This is rumored to lead to LeRae and Hartwell vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart at TakeOver. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez was also announced for tonight.

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s NXT and join us for PBP at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-Tian Sha vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

-Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes

-Battle Royal to determine Gauntlet Eliminator participants at TakeOver Night 1

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. opponents TBA

-Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Gonzalez