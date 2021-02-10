Updated Line Up For Tonight’s NXT – Karrion Kross, Face Off, & More

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Kross has been feuding with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar as of late, but no match has been announced. There’s been speculation on a possible non-title match between the two at Takeover, especially if Kushida vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano has been pulled due to a Gargano injury.

WWE has not announced that Kross and Scarlett will be doing tonight on NXT, but their announcement asked, “What do @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 have planned for the final #WWENXT before #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day?”

WWE also announced that Pete Dunne and NXT Champion Finn Balor will meet face-to-face on tonight’s show, just days before their “Takeover: Vengeance Day” main event. Another match has been added to tonight’s show as it was announced that Xia Li will return to action. No opponent was named but it was noted that the mysterious Tian Sha will be with Li. Sha was revealed via vignette on last week’s show.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight-

-MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ciampa and Thatcher (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Cameron Grimes returns to the ring

-Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA

-Karrion Kross to appear

-Finn Balor and Pete Dunne face off before NXT Championship match at TakeOver

-Xia in action