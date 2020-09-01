Updated Line Up For Tonight’s NXT Super Tuesday Episode, Live PBP Reminder

Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode on the USA Network.

WWE has confirmed that NXT will also air in the temporary timeslot next Tuesday night, September 8. NXT is airing on the next two Tuesday nights due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network.

Here is the updated line up for Tuesday-

– Wade Barrett returns to the NXT announce table

– Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

– Street Fight: NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

– Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

