Updated Line Up For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Asuka Returns

WWE has announced that Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will return to the ring against Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler on tonight’s Raw. This will be a non-title match.

Asuka has been out of action for 3 weeks after suffering an injury to her teeth, and a reported concussion, when taking a kick from Baszler.

-Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler (Non-Title)

-What’s next for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley?

-Riddle defends the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali

-Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander defend the RAW Tag Team Championships against The New Day

