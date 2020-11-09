Updated Line Up For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Segment Cancelled

WWE has added a six-man main event and more to tonight’s RAW line-up. The main event will see WWE Champion Randy Orton team with The Miz and John Morrison to face Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will join Miz and Morrison earlier in the night for a MizTV segment.

WWE has also added two singles matches to tonight’s show – Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali, and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in a non-title match.

On a related note, it looks like the “A Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss interviewing McIntyre has been nixed. That segment is no longer on the schedule for tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously noted that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was going to use this segment to send a message to McIntyre on behalf of Bliss.

Here is the updated line up for tonight-

* RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day appear on MizTV

* WWE Champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day

* Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in a non-title match

* Survivor Series Second Chance Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle vs. Elias